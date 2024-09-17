Indian national arrested for vandalising temples in Bangladesh

An Indian national was arrested in Bangladesh reportedly in connection with the vandalism of idols at the Hari temple and Kali temple located at Bhanga Upazila Faridpur town.

The Bangladeshi police identified the accused as Sanjit Biswas, 45, who was arrested near the Kali temple on Sunday and was presented in court on Monday.

According to a press release issued by superintendent of police Md Abdul Jalil on Monday, Sanjit Biswas the son of Nishi Kanta Biswas hails from Nadia district, West Bengal, India.

The incident came to light when the temple committee filed a complaint after discovering the damage on Saturday night, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

Acting swiftly, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) B M Kudrat-E-Khuda held a meeting with local Hindu community leaders to discuss the situation.

According to the Faridpur SP Abdul Jalil, during the investigation, two people were observed near the scene of the incident – one was found lying on a stretcher discarded in front of one of the temples, while the other was lying on the ground near the stretcher.

Locals identified one of the men as a familiar elderly person, while the other, Sanjit, raised suspicions. Sanjit was taken into custody, where he alternated between speaking Bengali and Hindi.

During interrogation, Sanjit eventually admitted to being an Indian national. “The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” said Bhanga police station officer-in-charge (OC) Moksedur Rahman.

Meanwhile, some Bangladeshi activists have raised concerns and claimed that such vandalism could be part of a larger orchestrated plan to disrupt peace and harmony in Bangladesh.