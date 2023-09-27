Indian national dies after being hit by steel bar at Singapore construction site

A 34-year-old Indian national died after being hit by a steel bar at a construction site in Singapore where he worked.
Singapore: A 34-year-old Indian national died after being hit by a steel bar at a construction site in Singapore where he worked.

The worker was performing cable-pulling work when a steel stand that was supporting a cable drum gave way, leading to the accident on Sunday afternoon in Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

“As a general safety measure, the cable drum and its supporting structure must be stable and secured during cabling works,” MOM said, adding that it is investigating the fatal accident.

A cable drum is a round, cylindrical object used to carry wound-up wires and cables.

The victim was rushed to Changi General Hospital, where he died of his injuries, The Straits Times reported on Tuesday, adding that he was employed by Alliance E&C.

Hong Hock Global is the occupier of the work site, and has been ordered to stop all cable-laying work there.

There have been at least 19 work-related deaths in Singapore so far in 2023, in comparison to a total of 30 workplace fatalities in the whole of 2020, 37 in 2021 and 46 in 2022.

The alarming rise in the number of workplace deaths was raised in the parliament last week, after a heightened safety period that was put in place from last September to May to curb a spate of fatal accidents, was lifted, The Straits Times report said.

In response, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the maximum fine for breaches of certain workplace safety and health laws that could result in death or serious injury will be raised from SG$20,000 to SG$50,000 to further improve deterrence.

