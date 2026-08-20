Indian dies in Israel, suspect arrested

Embassy says it will closely monitor the case and provide all possible assistance.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Man wearing glasses and a black jacket standing near a stream in nature.
Rajiv Acharya (Photo: X)

Jerusalem: An Indian national died in Israel, with officials saying that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway to establish the full facts and circumstances.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, in a social media post on Wednesday, identified the deceased as Rajiv Acharya and said it is deeply saddened by his “tragic death”.

“The Embassy is in close contact with the Israeli authorities, who have informed that a suspect has been arrested and that the investigation is ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident,” it said.

Subhan Bakery

The mission did not provide any further details about the incident or the victim.

The embassy extended its condolences to Acharya’s bereaved family and said it is ready to provide all possible assistance.

“The Embassy will continue to closely monitor the case and remain in contact with the concerned authorities,” it said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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