Indian national killed as UAE tankers hit in Hormuz

The conflict between the United States and Iran escalated on Tuesday, July 14, after the UAE accused Iran of attacking two of its national oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, killing an Indian crew member and injuring eight others. The developments came as Washington launched a third consecutive night of strikes on Iran, while Tehran reported retaliatory attacks and multiple explosions were heard across southern Iran.

UAE condemns attack

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the missile strike, describing the targeting of commercial shipping as unacceptable.

It said using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for economic pressure or blackmail amounted to piracy and called on Iran to end its attacks and fully reopen the waterway without conditions.

UAE says Indian crew member killed in tanker attack

The UAE Ministry of Defence said the oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were struck by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

An Indian crew member aboard Mombasa was killed, while eight others were injured, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians. Four of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Both vessels sustained material damage after fires broke out on board. The fires have since been extinguished.

The ministry said the UAE reserves the right to respond to the attack and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents.

Iran says tankers ignored warnings

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed the US military encouraged some vessels to use what it described as an “illegal route” through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said the two oil tankers ignored warnings issued by its Maritime Security Monitoring Center before they were targeted and disabled.

It warned that cooperation with “the enemy” in the strategic waterway would delay the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and risk triggering a global energy crisis.

Bahrain sounds emergency sirens

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said warning sirens were activated, urging citizens and residents to move to the nearest safe location.

Explosions reported across southern Iran

Iranian media reported explosions in several parts of southern Iran.

The Iranian News Agency said six explosions were heard on Kish Island in Hormozgan province, while a projectile struck western Bandar Abbas without causing casualties. It later reported additional explosions in Bandar Abbas and on Kish Island.

Mehr News Agency reported blasts on the islands of Qeshm and Kish.

Fars News Agency said explosions were also heard in Abu Musa Island and the city of Jam in Bushehr province.

Trump claims US has weakened Iran’s military

US President Donald Trump said American forces were targeting Iran’s military capabilities linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

He claimed the US had restored control of the strategic waterway and reinstated the maritime blockade. Trump also said further military action would be carried out later on Tuesday.

The US president claimed American operations had destroyed 98 per cent of Iran’s missile capabilities, eliminated 92 per cent of its drone manufacturing capacity and reduced missile production by 80 to 90 per cent.

Trump also claimed the US had destroyed Iran’s missile and naval capabilities and eliminated senior military commanders.

He said Iran had violated a previously signed agreement but maintained that a diplomatic settlement remained possible.

Trump further argued that the combined effect of military strikes and the blockade had prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran claims strikes on US military assets

The Iranian military said it targeted US military communications systems, fuel storage facilities, a Patriot missile system and an observation tower in Kuwait using drones.

It also claimed to have struck a US military vessel with cruise missiles in response to American missile attacks on Iranian military facilities.

The military said its operations would continue in proportion to what it described as US aggression.

US launches third consecutive night of strikes

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had begun a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran under the direction of President Trump.

CENTCOM said the operations were intended to inflict further losses on Iranian forces and reduce Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.