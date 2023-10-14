Indian Navy flags off ‘Khamri Mo Sikkim’ car rally in Hyderabad

The event aims at encouraging youth to join the defence services.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th October 2023 5:05 pm IST
Indian Navy flags off 'Khamri Mo Sikkim' car rally from Hyderabad
Indian Navy flags off 'Khamri Mo Sikkim' car rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A motor car rally titled ‘Khamri Mo Sikkim‘ (Hello Sikkim) was flagged off from the Defence Machinery Development Establishment (DMDE) in the city on Saturday, October 14.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

With a vision of national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy organised an outreach program to strengthen connections with the North Eastern states of India, a car rally from INS Shivaji at Lonavala, Maharashtra to Sikkim and back traversing through several states is being is conducted from September 24 to October 15, 2023.

The rally teams which reached Hyderabad on Friday comprised 14 Naval personnel including six ladies.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Newly-designed uniform of Navy includes T-shirt, cap, jacket & shoes

The event aims to encourage the youth of the North East region to join the defence services, enhance maritime consciousness in the region and strengthen nation-building.

During the expedition, the participants traversed through Mhow, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gangtok, Lachen, Yumthang, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and INS Shivaji covering a distance of 6300 km in 22 days.

They would carry out outreach programmes, paying a visit to key establishments of the armed forces, kindle young minds at various schools and colleges and reach out to the veterans.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th October 2023 5:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button