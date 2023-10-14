Indian Navy flags off ‘Khamri Mo Sikkim’ car rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A motor car rally titled ‘Khamri Mo Sikkim‘ (Hello Sikkim) was flagged off from the Defence Machinery Development Establishment (DMDE) in the city on Saturday, October 14.

With a vision of national leadership towards developing remote areas, the Indian Navy organised an outreach program to strengthen connections with the North Eastern states of India, a car rally from INS Shivaji at Lonavala, Maharashtra to Sikkim and back traversing through several states is being is conducted from September 24 to October 15, 2023.

The rally teams which reached Hyderabad on Friday comprised 14 Naval personnel including six ladies.

The event aims to encourage the youth of the North East region to join the defence services, enhance maritime consciousness in the region and strengthen nation-building.

During the expedition, the participants traversed through Mhow, Jhansi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gangtok, Lachen, Yumthang, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and INS Shivaji covering a distance of 6300 km in 22 days.

They would carry out outreach programmes, paying a visit to key establishments of the armed forces, kindle young minds at various schools and colleges and reach out to the veterans.