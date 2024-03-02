Indian Navy’s sailor reported missing from ship

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 11:34 pm IST
**EDS: IMAGE VIA NAVY (PRO)** New Delhi: The crest of Imphal (Yard 12706), Indian Navy's guided missile stealth destroyers, that is scheduled to be unveiled in New Delhi on Nov. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_27_2023_000037B)
Representative Image

New Delhi: An Indian Navy seaman is reported missing from a naval ship since February 27 and a massive search operation has been launched to trace him.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command said the sailor has been identified as Sahil Verma and that a high-level board of inquiry has been ordered into the “unfortunate incident”.

“In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, has been reported missing at sea from Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since 27 Feb 24.

MS Education Academy

“The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing,” it posted on X.

“Naval Board of Inquiry has been ordered for detailed investigations,” it added.

The exact circumstances leading up to the incident are not immediately known.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 11:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button