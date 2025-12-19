Indian nurse wins Rs 24 lakh in UAE’s Big Ticket draw

Tintu Jesmon, a native of Kerala, said she's been trying her luck since 5 years

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th December 2025 2:55 pm IST
Indian nurse Tintu Jesmon in the UAE

An Indian nurse living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won Rs 24 lakh the Big Ticket draw after five years of trying her luck.

The nurse, Tintu Jesmon, 40, is a native of Kerala and has been living in Ajman for 15 years. On November 30, 2025, she purchased the winning ticket number 522882 as part of a group of 10.
The moment she learned about her win, Jesmon said she was overwhelmed with joy.

“I was delighted to learn that I had won,” Jesmon told Gulf News. She first heard about the Big Ticket draw on social media five years ago. Jesmo tried her luck over the years before perseverance paid off.

The nurse plans to divide the prize money equally among her group and said that she will continue buying tickets, hopeful for another win.

