Indian-origin Dr Mohammed Jameel receives ‘Pride of India’ Award in Illinois

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 17th December 2022 11:41 am IST
Illinois: Dr Mohammed Jameel MD received the Pride of India Award at the India @75 GSA event held at Sheraton Hotel Lisle Illinois.

The award was in recognition of his Services as chairman of Americans Democratic Forum a U.S.-based 501c 4 organization that is instrumental in raising policy issues with US politicians. Also, he was recognized for being elected by the Governor of IL to the highest regulatory body Illinois state medical board.

Speaking on this occasion Dr Jameel thanked the organization and its team led by Dr Vijay Prabhakar and Shree Gurusamy for conferring the “Pride of India” award to him and commended them for inclusiveness and lauded the multilingual, multicultural, multi-religious showcase of India on its platform.

