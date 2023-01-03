Indian-origin man charged for allegedly attacking 2 men in Singapore

Singapore: An 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with one count of assault for allegedly attacking two men in Singapore on New Year’s Eve, police said.

Lavan Saravana was arrested by the Singapore police for allegedly hitting a man, 47, with a pair of scissors and punching another 44 year-old several times near an HDB block in Jurong East Avenue 1, The Straits Times reported.

The attacker also approached a 15-year-old, who managed to escape and alert the police.

All three victims were unknown to the man, the police said, adding that the scissor attack victim was taken to hospital.

The reason for the attack, which happened on New Year’s Eve at 4.50 p.m., was not disclosed in the court documents.

Saravana, whose identity was established with the help of police cameras and ground inquiries, has been remanded at the Changi Prison Complex medical centre for an examination, and his case has been adjourned to January 16.

He can be jailed up to seven years, fined or caned for voluntarily causing hurt to another person using a dangerous weapon.