Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 8:18 pm IST
Indian-origin man sentenced for causing workplace death in Singapore
Singapore: An Indian-origin forklift operator was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail in Singapore for his negligence, which led to a workplace fatality, the city-state’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said, releasing a report on prosecution cases of August on Thursday.

Alagappan Ganesan, a certified forklift operator employed by Asiabuild Construction, was sentenced on August 15 and prosecuted under the Workplace Safety and HealthAct.

Ganesan was operating a forklift in a multi-storey carpark, where Kunjappa Makesh and a co-worker were laying cables on July 7, 2022.

To prevent the cable from being run over by the forklift, Kunjappa and the co-worker attempted to throw the cable over the forklift, which, instead, landed on its rear, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Kunjappa then climbed onto the rear of the forklift. But Ganesan started to reverse the machine, which resulted in Kunjappa getting caught between the forklift’s overhead guard and a beam.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

According to MOM’s investigations,Ganesan was negligent in performing his duties as a forklift operator.

“He did not pay attention to the environment or perform any checks before operating the machine,” MOM said, adding that operators of machinery such as forklifts or quay cranes must be vigilant and mindful of any workers in the vicinity.

