Indian photographer wins Rs 9.50 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian photographer Jijo Pulikkathodi had been trying his luck with 17 friends for just four months when their shared ticket landed a USD 1 million (Rs 9.50 crore) prize.

The 41-year-old from Kerala won Millennium Millionaire Series 556 with ticket number 4891 in the draw held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, September 9.

Pulikkathodi bought the ticket online on August 22 and shared the cost with his 17 Indian friends. The group had been taking part in the promotion together for three to four months.

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“Thanks a lot Dubai Duty Free. This win will definitely help us all,” he said.

Living in Ajman for the past four years, Pulikkathodi is the 283rd Indian national to win the USD 1 million Millennium Millionaire prize since the promotion was launched in 1999.

The main draw was followed by the Finest Surprise draws, which offered three luxury vehicles.

Indian national wins Range Rover

Yogesh Dhanak, a 53-year-old Sharjah-based Indian national, won a Range Rover SE P360 in Carpathian Grey in Finest Surprise Series 1962. His winning ticket was number 1243.

Dhanak bought the ticket at Concourse B on August 19. Born and raised in Dubai, he has participated in the airport promotion for 15 years, buying entries while travelling.

The father of two works for a manufacturing company in Sharjah.

“Indeed, Dubai Duty Free is number one. Thank you so much for my first win,” he said.

Dubai-based Indian wins second bike

Melwin Pontes won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 in Shark Grey with ticket number 0505 in Finest Surprise Series 678.

The Dubai-based Indian bought his entry online on September 1, securing his second motorbike win through the promotion.

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He previously won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 in October 2025.

Turkish national wins BMW motorcycle

Eser Erol, a Turkish national living in Dubai, won a BMW F 900 GS in Trophy White, Blue and Red in Finest Surprise Series 677.

His winning ticket was number 0978, purchased at Concourse A on August 30.

Erol has lived in Dubai since 2024 and was buying his third entry when he won. A certified biker, he works as a regional sales manager for Bosch Middle East at DAFZA.