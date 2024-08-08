Indian President calls for deeper education ties with New Zealand

Auckland: Indian President Droupadi Murmu has called for New Zealand to collaborate with India on enhancing education ties. Speaking at the New Zealand International Education Conference in Wellington on Thursday, during her three-day state visit, Murmu highlighted the transformative power of education.

“I have seen and experienced the transformative power of education firsthand,” she said. “I was the first woman in my village to get a college education. It was only through education that I was able to serve my country in various capacities.

“In India, ever since ancient times, knowledge has been the highest purpose of life – the eternal pursuit. This has continued even in the 21st century.”

Murmu praised New Zealand’s education sector, particularly the incorporation of Māori culture and language in the curriculum, which she said enriched the country’s educational environment.

“New Zealand is renowned for its high-quality education, which focuses on innovation. That’s why over 8,000 Indian students have chosen New Zealand as a destination to pursue higher education, a number which is growing all the time,” she said. “They add much value here in terms of economic growth and enhance the multicultural fabric. We need to work together to ensure this success story of educational collaboration continues.”

Earlier, Murmu was received at Government House by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, where she was welcomed with a pōwhiri ceremony and accorded a Royal Guard of Honour. Foreign Minister Winston Peters also met with Murmu, acknowledging the progress in bilateral relations.

Murmu, the second female and first person from a tribal community to be India’s head of state, paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Wellington train station and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pukeahu National War Memorial.

On Friday, Murmu is scheduled to visit Auckland for a community gathering before flying to Timor-Leste for a one-day state visit.

Trade Minister Todd McClay announced plans to visit India next week to discuss bilateral trade issues, including agriculture and forestry. McClay will meet his Indian counterparts in commerce, industry, and primary industries, and visit Gujarat to meet local and New Zealand business owners. He also plans to meet Bhupendra Patel, chief minister of Gujarat.

McClay expressed confidence in strengthening food and fibre sectors and supporting commercial opportunities between the two countries. “We are developing deeper and stronger engagement across all facets of the relationship, including in food and fibre exports, which hit $213 million last year. India is an important partner for New Zealand, and the government is committed to achieving a step up in our relationship,” he said.

President Murmu Discusses Ways to Boost Bilateral Cooperation with New Zealand’s Governor General, Deputy PM

WELLINGTON: President Droupadi Murmu met with New Zealand’s Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

President Murmu arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday, the second leg of her three-nation tour, and was accorded a Royal Guard of Honour upon her arrival.

“President Droupadi Murmu held a meeting with Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro of New Zealand. Both leaders hailed the warm and friendly relationship between the two countries and discussed cooperation across various sectors,” an official statement said.

