Indian Railways clocks 9 pc growth in coach manufacturing in FY25

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone in FY25 by manufacturing 7,134 coaches, registering a 9 per cent growth from 6,541 coaches in the previous fiscal (FY24).

In last fiscal, the special emphasis was on non AC coaches with production of 4,601 coaches, catering the needs of common man.

According to the Ministry of Railways, annual average coach production has risen from 3,300 in 2004-14 to 5,481 in 2014-24, with total production of 54,809 coaches in last decade.

This rise reflects India’s growing emphasis on modernising Railway infrastructure to meet increasing passenger demand.

The Indian Railways has three coach manufacturing units in the country – Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala, Punjab and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the premier passenger coach producing unit of Indian Railways in Chennai, surpassed its previous production records for the year 2024-25, as it rolled out 3,007 coaches, according to the ministry.

Coach production in India has expanded substantially over the years. Between 2004 and 2014, Indian Railways manufactured less than 3,300 coaches on an average per year.

“However, from 2014 to 2024, production saw a major boost with production of 54,809 coaches with an average of 5,481 coaches per year, aligning with the push for improved connectivity and self-reliance in Railway manufacturing,” said the ministry.

The expansion is part of a broader effort to enhance domestic production capabilities, reduce dependence on imports and integrate advanced technology into Railway design.

The record-breaking coach production aligns with the government’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ vision, ensuring improved public transport services while also enabling domestic manufacturing.

With more coaches being introduced, passengers can expect better facilities, enhanced safety features and increased capacity to accommodate growing demand, according to the government.

Additionally, this achievement strengthens the ‘Make in India initiative’, reinforcing India’s position as a key player in Railway manufacturing.