Railways caught 2.16 cr ticketless passengers in 2023-24, earned Rs 562 cr: Vaishnaw

"Conducting ticket checking activity and special ticket checking campaigns is a continuous and ongoing exercise in Indian Railways," the minister added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th March 2025 10:52 pm IST
Mumbai AC Local
Mumbai AC Local- (X-Central Railway)

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has caught about 2.16 crore passengers travelling without ticket in 2023-24 and an amount of approximately Rs 562.40 crore as excess charges was realized from these travellers, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this in a written reply while responding to questions raised by some members regarding the number of passengers caught without ticket during 2023-24 and other related issues.

“During the year 2023-24 a total of approximately 2.16 crore passengers were detected travelling without ticket across the Indian Railways and an amount of approximately Rs 562.40 crore as excess charges (excluding fare) was realized from these passengers,” Vaishnaw said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
After attempted rape in MMTS train near Hyderabad, SCR enhances safety measures

When asked to provide statewise/station-wise data of ticketless travellers, Vaishnaw said that it is not maintained that way.

“Special ticket checking campaigns are undertaken by zonal railways from time to time keeping in view the local conditions or as per directions issued by Ministry of Railways,” he said.

“Conducting ticket checking activity and special ticket checking campaigns is a continuous and ongoing exercise in Indian Railways,” the minister added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 26th March 2025 10:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button