Indian railways washes wool blankets once or twice monthly: Report

The Indian Railways washes wool blankets in air-conditioned coaches only once or twice a month, raising concerns regarding hygiene and possible infections.

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) inquiry from The New Indian Express, the ministry of railways stated that linen provided to passengers is washed after each use. However, wool blankets are only washed “at least once a month, preferably twice a month, depending on available capacity and logistics.”

A 2017 report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) previously identified problems with blanket cleaning, revealing that some blankets went unwashed for as long as six months. This ongoing issue with inadequate hygiene has intensified demands for improved monitoring and cleaning protocols.

Indian Railways is the world’s fourth largest railway network operating over 22,593 trains across the country and transporting nearly 24 million passengers daily.

Dangers of unclean woolen blanket

The use of unclean blankets, particularly those shared among passengers with unknown health conditions, poses a significant risk for the spread of pathogens.

One of the primary dangers associated with unwashed wool blankets is the build-up of allergens as wool fibres can trap dust mites, mould, and other allergens. When disturbed, these particles can become airborne, triggering allergic reactions such as sneezing, nasal congestion, and skin rashes.

Then, individuals with asthma or respiratory conditions may experience aggravated symptoms when exposed to contaminated blankets, leading to difficulty in breathing. Additionally, the coarse texture of wool can irritate sensitive skin. Those with conditions like eczema may find their symptoms worsen, resulting in increased discomfort.

Further, sharing unwashed blankets among multiple users can facilitate the spread of pathogens, increasing the risk of infections, especially in crowded environments like trains.