The Sindhi population living on the west coast of India has a unique genetic makeup that is completely different from the Pakistani Sindhis.

Interestingly, they show genetic affinities towards two distinct groups, one in Pakistan Burusho or Hazara, and another in India, Konkani.

The Burusho and Hazara are population groups found in Pakistan with Mongoloid features.

While Pakistani Sindhis have been extensively studied, very limited genetic information is available on the Sindhis living on the west coast of India, who are socio-culturally distinct on the Konkan coast, according to a study done by the Hyderabad-based CSIR-CCMB.

These important findings have been reported in a scientific paper published in the Journal of Human Genomics on September 30 by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

The lab team said they generated genetic data of the Sindhi population using 6 lakh DNA markers and analysed the data using the latest analytical and statistical methods.

The Indian Sindhis are a small community that lived predominantly on the west coast in Maharashtra. Due to the geographical proximity of the Sindh region in Pakistan, they have migrated to western India for centuries, but mass migration occurred during the partition of India, after Independence.

Background

The west coast of India is home to diverse human populations. This large region between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats has seen the movement of various West Eurasian groups, including the Portuguese, Middle Easterners, Jews, Parsis, and Christian missionaries.

Recent studies have focused on the genetic affinities of a few groups, such as Parsis, Jews, and Catholics. However, the origins and genetic relationships of many southwest coast groups, often seen as remnants of later migrations, remain largely unexplored.

Study findings

According to Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj, lead author from CCMB, “We found that the Sindhi population on the west coast of India has a unique genetic makeup, which is different from the Pakistani Sindhis. They show genetic affinities toward the Burusho or Hazara-like group from Pakistan as well as recent genetic assimilation with local populations such as the Konkani.”

He further added that the existence of a unique East Asian genetic component in Sindhis of the west coast of India, compared to the Pakistani Sindhis, can be attributed to minor admixtures occurring either directly through Mongolian migrations or with contact through the Burusho and Hazara-like groups in Pakistan.

This is perhaps the first high-throughput genetic study on the Sindhi population living on the West Coast of India. Dr. Thangaraj, a CSIR Bhatnagar Fellow, and his colleague, Dr. Lomous Kumar, examined the common ancestry, local assimilation, and past migration history of the Sindhi population.

“Our genetic study also found that the Indian Sindhi group has a small, unique genetic component from East Asia that might have incorporated much earlier in history, likely reflecting imprints of Iron Age or later migrations, possibly Mongols, in their genomes,” said Dr. Lomous Kumar, a postdoctoral researcher at DST-Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow.

“These findings conclusively demonstrate the demographic changes and population shifts in western India associated with multiple migrations. Some of these happened as early as the Iron or Middle Ages and some as recent as post-independence,” said Dr Vinay Nandicoori, Director of the CSIR-CCMB