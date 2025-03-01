Indian singer joins most-awaited upcoming Pakistani drama of 2025

Islamabad: Cross-border collaborations between Indian and Pakistani celebrities have always excited fans on both sides. These rare artistic exchanges not only bridge cultures but also create magic on screen and in music.

Now, in a delightful and unexpected move, an Indian singer has lent her voice to the soundtrack of one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas of 2025. Can you guess who the singer is and which drama she has contributed to?

Dil Wali Gali Mein OST by Shreya Basu

In a rare and exciting cross-border collaboration, Indian singer Shreya Basu has lent her voice to the highly anticipated Pakistani drama Dil Wali Gali Mein for its official OST. The drama, set to air on Hum TV during the holy month of Ramzan, stars Pakistani icons Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail.

Shreya Basu, a Mumbai-based singer, rose to fame after participating in Voice India Kids, where she caught the attention of music enthusiasts across India. Though lesser known in mainstream circles, her recent collaboration with the team behind Dil Wali Gali Mein has thrust her into the spotlight. The OST, composed by Umair Ali Akbar and written by Kashif Nisar, is an adorable melody that perfectly complements the heartfelt drama.

In an emotional Instagram post, Shreya expressed her gratitude, saying, “Words can’t express how incredibly grateful I am to be a part of ‘Dil Wali Gali Mein’! My first playback track, and to see it come to life in this beautiful video featuring the amazing @sajalaly and @hamzasohail_96 is truly a dream come true.”

Speaking to Gulf News, she revealed that this was her first experience as a playback singer, calling it a “magical” process to see her voice become part of such a large project. Her collaboration came about after music producer Atif Khan noticed her work and reached out with the opportunity.

Basu, who is an avid fan of Pakistani music and TV dramas, shared her admiration for the creative talent coming from Pakistan, saying, “There’s a lot of great talent and creativity coming out of Pakistan.”

The highly anticipated Dil Wali Gali Mein, written by Zafar Mairaj and directed by Kashif Nisar, is already generating excitement with its teasers. The show is set to premiere on the first day of Ramzan and is expected to dominate the season with its heartwarming storyline, powerful performances, and now, its beautiful soundtrack.