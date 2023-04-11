Indian Social Club Oman organizes iftar

Indian Social Club Oman, Deccani Wing – Community Iftar 2023 was organized on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Ruwi Clock Tower in Muscat. It was attended by 4000 people including 1000 ladies from Indian and other nationalities residing in Oman. Hyderabadi community is holding this ‘Iftar’ for more than 20 years and it is the largest such event in Muscat.

The Indian Ambassador H.E. Amit Narang was the chief guest and Said Al Riyami, Director Dawah Centre, Ministry of Awqaf Oman was the guest of honor. The Indian Ambassador was taken around the venue by Wasifuddin, Convener, Ismail Baig Co-Convener and Mansoor Sabri Treasurer of Deccani Wing and Suhail Khan Chief Organiser. Ambassador Amit Narang in his brief address wished the community blessings of the holy month and appreciated the efforts of the organizers.

Later Dr Wasifuddin and Ismail Baig presented a copy of holy Quran with English translation to the Ambassador. Said Al Riyami, Director Dawah Center made special “Dua” after Maghrib prayer.

The attendees included distinguished Hyderabadi Omanis like Colonel Dr Abid Ali, Dr Zaheer Aldin, Dr Sami and Jameel Shakeel.

The organising committee was headed by Suhail Khan and included Syed Fasiuddin, Abdul Gaffar, Syed Azeemuddin, Mirza baig, Mustafa Ali, Mushtaq Hussain, Sohail, Hasan, Aleem, Mannan Sahab, Imran , Dawood, Atif, Mohammed, Yousuf, Kashif, Mohammed Salman, Habeeb Salem, Aleem and Ilyas