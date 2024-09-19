Osmania University to organise job fair in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A job fair is being held for the private sector at the employment bureau of Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Candidates who have passed ITI Diesel Mechanic, Diploma Mechanical, Degree, PG, B.Tech can attend the job fair.

The job fair at the Osmania University campus is being conducted in collaboration with Hyderabad Mitra Agencies. Interested candidates must report at the employment bureau by 11 am on September 23.

For more information on the job fair, candidates can contact the guidance bureau deputy chief officer, Osmania University, Hyderabad, T Ramu at 7799884909.

Meanwhile, The International Startup Festival (ISF) 2024 is set to take place at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in Gachibowli from September 26 to 28.

Attendees will have opportunities to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and investors, collaborate on innovative projects, and strategize the future growth of their ventures.

Also Read Hundreds of offer letters issued at job fair in Hyderabad

Nursing jobs

The Telangana state medical and health services recruitment Board (MHSRB) has announced a recruitment drive for 2,050 nursing jobs across the state.

Applications for nursing jobs in Telangana will be accepted online from September 28 to October 14. There will be an editing window for applications from October 16 to 17. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for November 17.

Also Read 2050 nursing jobs available in Telangana, applications to open soon

The vacancies are distributed among several departments, including the director of public health and family welfare, Telangana vaidya vidhana parishad, AYUSH, and the MNJ Institute of oncology and regional cancer center. The pay scale for nursing jobs in Telangana is from Rs 36,750 to Rs 1,06,990.