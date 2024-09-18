2050 nursing jobs available in Telangana, applications to open soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana state medical and health services recruitment Board (MHSRB) has announced a recruitment drive for 2,050 nursing jobs across the state.

Applications for nursing jobs in Telangana will be accepted online from September 28 to October 14. There will be an editing window for applications from October 16 to 17. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled for November 17.

The vacancies are distributed among several departments, including the director of public health and family welfare, Telangana vaidya vidhana parishad, AYUSH, and the MNJ Institute of oncology and regional cancer center. The pay scale for nursing jobs in Telangana is from Rs 36,750 to Rs 1,06,990.

Applicants will be selected based on a 100-point system: 80 points for the written exam and 20 points for previous service in state government hospitals. The age limit for nursing jobs candidates is between 18 and 46 years, with specific relaxations available for certain categories.

The application process involves paying a Rs 500 examination fee and a Rs 200 application fee. However SC, ST, BC, EWS, PH candidates, and unemployed individuals within the age range are exempt from these fees.

Candidates are advised to apply through the official website and ensure they upload all required documents, including their nursing certificates and community certificates. Incomplete applications will be rejected.

For more details and to apply, candidates should visit the MHSRB’s official website.

Also Read Telangana govt to hold drive for jobs at Hyderabad hospitals

Earlier, on August 6, the Telangana government issued a notification for a recruitment drive for various jobs at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The director of medical education and the commissioner of Telangana vaidya vidhana parishad (TVVP) were designated as nodal officers for the process.

The recruitment aimed to fill various job positions across both Hyderabad hospitals, including professor, associate professor, senior tutor, and assistant professor roles. At Osmania Hospital, the positions were distributed as follows: 8 professors, 23 associate professors, 111 assistant professors, and 33 senior tutors, totaling 175 posts.

Gandhi Hospital had a total of 235 posts, including 3 professors, 4 associate professors, 140 assistant professors, and 29 senior tutors.



