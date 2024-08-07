Telangana govt to hold drive for jobs at Hyderabad hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government issued a notification on Tuesday, August 6, for a recruitment drive for various jobs at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. The recruitment process is set to begin with walk-in interviews scheduled for August 9.

The Director of Medical Education and the Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) have been designated as nodal officers for the process.

The interviews will be held at two distinct locations: Gandhi Medical College Administrative Block and Osmania Medical College Academic Block, both starting at 10:30 am.

The recruitment aims to fill various job positions across both Hyderabad hospitals, including professor, associate professor, senior tutor, and assistant professor roles. At Osmania Hospital, the positions are distributed as follows: 8 professors, 23 associate professors, 111 assistant professors, and 33 senior tutors, totalling 175 posts.

Gandhi Hospital will have 3 professors, 4 associate professors, 140 assistant professors, and 29 senior tutors, summing up to 235 posts.

Following the walk-in interviews, the provisional list of selected candidates will be released on August 12. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise any objections regarding the provisional list on August 13.

However, the final selection list, incorporating any necessary adjustments, is scheduled to be published on August 14.

Aside from the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is also organising a special enrolment drive in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan.

According to the press release issued on August 5, the special training and recruitment program is being conducted in Hyderabad under the Special Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme for jobs by the government of Japan.

Candidates who have completed an intermediate or general nursing and midwife (GNM) diploma or auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) or paramedic students from registered colleges between the age group of 22 and 30 can apply for the jobs of nurses in Japan.