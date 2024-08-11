Hundreds of offer letters issued at job fair in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hundreds of candidates received offer letters at the job fair organized by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Both freshers and experienced candidates were eligible to participate in the fair.

Many companies participated

The fair took place from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Royal Regency, Asifnagar.

Over 100 companies participated, recruiting candidates with various educational backgrounds. The recruitment drive was open to candidates with qualifications ranging from 10th grade to any graduate level.

Spot offer letters at job fair in Hyderabad

Selected candidates received spot offer letters at the job fair. Additionally, there were work-from-home positions exclusively for female candidates.

Earlier, while announcing the job fair, Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain encouraged students to register online by scanning the QR code available on the banner. Spot registration was also available at the venue.