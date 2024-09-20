Thunderstorms, heavy rains lash parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad late evening after a scorching hot Friday morning, September 20.

The city and neighbouring districts recieved heavy rains in a respite from a dry spell of 10 days with scattered spells of rainfall.

Popular weather enthusiast Telangana weatherman forecasted varied intensity of rainfall alongside powerful thunder across the state late on Friday, September 20.

Also Read Telangana govt likely to give more powers to HYDRA

Meanwhile, IMD Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, predicted moderate spells of rain across Hyderabad with an expected rainfall of 1-2 cm per hour.

Telangana weatherman suggested Hyderabad netizens be prepared for heavy rains starting 9:20 pm till 12:20 am on Friday.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Old City, Secunderabad, Dilshukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet and LB Nagar strech.