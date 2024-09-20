Telangana govt likely to give more powers to HYDRA

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will hold a cabinet meeting here on Friday, September 20, where the decision to increase powers accorded to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) will be decided.

As of now, HYDRA is restricted to demolishing unauthorised structures. The state government is contemplating handing over eight departments namely municipal, revenue, panchayat raj, irrigation, WALTA Act, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and fire department.

HYDRA is likely to be authorised to serve notices.

On September 14, HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath announced that an ordinance is likely to be passed in October to reinforce the legal sanctity of HYDRA with special powers along the lines of Greyhounds and Taskforce.

During a media conference held in Hyderabad, Ranganath said that HYDRA was established through GO 99 by executive resolution. He clarified that it is incorrect to claim the agency lacks legal standing.