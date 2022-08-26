Indian start-up on mission to compile data on space debris

Bengaluru: Digantara, a start-up launched by three young engineers, Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed, and Anirudh Sharma, is on a mission to compile data on space debris.

It is going to send 40 satellites that are going to study data on space junk in the low-earth orbit (LEO). The satellites are scheduled to be launched in early next year.

As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), space junk whose diameter ranges from 1 cm to 10 cm can travel at a high speed of 18000 miles per hour.

On June 30, the startup sent a satellite with a small payload to gather information on space weather.

Currently, no other similar start-up exists in India. The competitors of the start-up exist in Canada and the United States of America (USA).