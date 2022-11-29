Indian stock markets touch new highs on Tuesday

The Sensex of BSE on Monday touched a record high of 62,877.73 points after opening at 62,362.08 points and touched a low of 62,362.08 points during the day.

Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 29th November 2022 1:40 pm IST
Chennai: For the second day in succession the Indian stock markets flared up with the Sensex of BSE and Nifty of NSE touching record highs on Tuesday.

The Sensex of BSE on Monday touched a record high of 62,877.73 points after opening at 62,362.08 points and touched a low of 62,362.08 points during the day.

The Sensex had closed at 62,504.80 points on Monday after hitting an all time high of 62,701.40 points.

The Sensex is at 62,828.01 points up by 323.21 points.

At the NSE, the Nifty opened 18,552.45 points after previously closing at 18,562.75 points.

Then the Nifty rallied up to 18,659.75 points and touched a low of 18,552.15 points.

