Indian student bags Ambassadors of Change Award in Australia

Melbourne: An Indian student has been recognised as an Ambassador of Change by the University of Canberra in Australia for his outstanding work as a student mentor.

Vishal Mittal, who recently completed his final year of a Master of Data Science, received the award for his volunteer work with the university’s mentor programme through its student support initiative, UC Thrive.

“It was quite helpful for me to have a mentor — I learnt a few tips and tricks, and more about the course. So, after that, I knew that I too wanted to be a mentor,” Mittal was quoted as saying in a university statement.

He said that his time as a mentor helped him grow and develop his own skills.Before coming to Australia, Mittal did his Masters in computer programming from Gujarat Technological University and Bachelors from a university in Baroda.

“Before I started this, I was very much an introvert. I got to learn many things, how to interact with people, how to talk with others, and how to communicate. So it’s actually helped me a lot too,” he said.

Nine Ambassadors of Change were recognised by the university for their work.

The university’s student mentor programme provides individual support throughout a student’s first semester, answering their questions and helping them make connections.