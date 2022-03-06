Indian students must come to Budapest for evacuation: Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday urged Indian students stranded in the war-torn country to reach Budapest in Hungary as Operation Ganga has apparently entered the “last-leg” of evacuation.

The embassy urged students stationed at their own accommodations to assemble and reach the Hungaria City Center in Budapest. The stipulated time to report at the location is between 10 AM and noon.

The Indian Embassy in Hungary put up a tweet urging Indians to adhere to the order and said, “Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm”

The Indian embassy in Ukraine had earlier urged its nationals who are still stuck in war-ridden Ukraine to fill up an online form mentioning basic details and current location. The embassy’s official Twitter handle posted a Google form asking for basic information like name, passport number and current location.

The embassy put out of tweet regarding the evacuation and said, “All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong.”

All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS .



The Ukraine Crisis:

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy reportedly made a “desperate plea” for eastern Europe to provide Russian-made aircraft to Ukraine during a call with US senators.

He also called for a no-fly zone, lethal aid, a ban on Russian oil and a suspension of Visa and Mastercard in Russia.

According to Reuters, Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, said after the call on Saturday: “These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer.”

Russia’s military is trying to add to its gains in the south, moving closer to the vital port city of Odessa, as it tries to cut off the Ukrainian government from the sea.