Indian students in US receive assurance of legal support from KTR

KTR said that a legal cell will be established by the BRS NRI wing in the US.

Hyderabad: Indian students pursuing higher education in the US will now receive support as BRS working president KT Rama Rao—commonly known as KTR—has assured them of legal assistance and guidance.

He gave assurance while interacting with Telugu students at the University of Texas at Dallas. He also highlighted the importance of understanding US laws and local conditions.

KTR said that in order to support Indian student, a legal cell will be established by the BRS NRI wing in the US.

He urged the students to familiarize themselves with evolving laws and societal norms in the US.

Call for purpose-driven education

While addressing the students, KTR advised Indian students in US to look beyond grades and short-term job prospects.

Instead, he encouraged them to focus on long-term goals, innovation, and contributing meaningfully to society.

Reflecting on his father and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s relentless struggle for Telangana’s statehood, he highlighted the importance of courage and persistence.

One of the key takeaways from KTR’s address was his call to reverse brain drain. He appealed to Indian students in the US to consider returning after their education and contribute to India’s growth.

He said that India is full of opportunities.

