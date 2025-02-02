Indian students killed in Ireland car crash, two others injured

In a tragic incident, two Indian students have lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a car accident in Co Carlow, Ireland.

The victims have been identified as Bhargav Chitturi (23) and Suresh Cherukuri (24). They both hail from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Probe ordered in crash in Ireland that claimed lives of Indian students

According to local media reports, the accident occurred at around 1:15 am on Friday on the N80 at Graiguenaspiddoge, in Leagh, Rathoe. The car in which the victims were traveling lost control and crashed into a tree.

Bhargav and Suresh had moved to the United Kingdom to pursue higher education. The local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Hyderabad man dies in US truck collision

In another unfortunate road accident, a Hyderabad man lost his life in a semi-trailer truck crash in Plymouth County, Iowa, USA, on January 28.

The victim who is identified as Mohammed Wajid (28) was a Chicago resident working as a truck driver.

Reports indicate that the crash occurred at the intersection of K-18 and C-12 highways when he failed to stop and collided with a grain trailer.

Wajid sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.