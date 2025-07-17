Indian students write to PMO, MEA for US visa appointment slots

Around 1,000 Indian students have written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking their intervention to ensure the release of bulk US F1 visa appointment slots.

The students have requested the PMO and MEA to raise the matter with the US Embassy in India.

Indian students waiting for US visa appointment slots

In the letter, they mentioned that many Indian students have secured admission to US universities for the upcoming Fall 2025 semester but are facing a severe shortage of US student visa slots.

They claimed that unlike previous years, when bulk releases in June and July enabled most students to schedule interviews on time, no such large-scale release has occurred this year.

Due to the lack of slots, thousands of students are in a state of uncertainty, they added.

Mentioning the amount of money spent on applications, SEVIS, and visa appointments, the students said that if the situation persists, many may be forced to defer their admission, resulting in significant personal, financial, and emotional strain.

Hyderabad students in limbo

Many Hyderabad students who have completed the admission process for the next intake at US universities and colleges are awaiting visa slots.

They are worried about whether they will miss the intake and have to try for the next one.

One of the consultants speaking to Siasat.com also confirmed the same, stating that the students are eagerly waiting for US visa slots at the consulates in Hyderabad and other cities.