Indian teacher wins Global Teacher Prize at Dubai’s World Summit

Dubai: Rouble Nagi, an internationally acclaimed Indian artist, social innovator, and transformative educator who has worked extensively with children in slums and other marginalised communities, has been named the winner of the USD one million worth GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize.

Nagi was selected from over 5,000 nominations and applications spanning 139 countries this year.

The announcement was made on the final day of the World Government Summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the award presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with Sunny Varkey, founder of GEMS (Global Education Management Systems) Education, and the Varkey Foundation.

Nagi was honoured for her efforts to deliver education to slum and rural communities across India through Misaal India and the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, initiatives that use art as a bridge to learning.

During her acceptance speech, she could be seen wiping her tears, visibly touched by the moment.

“This is a dream come true,” she said. “This award is a recognition for the constant, consistent effort for the last 24 years, getting up in the morning and going to class in the remotest possible areas of India, into the slums and teaching children and learning back from them. I had just one aim — education for children should not stop midway. It has been my dream to see every child in India in school.”

An accomplished artist, Rouble launched the Misaal India programme, which delivers affordable, art-led education to more than a million children in over 100 slums and villages. The initiative combines literacy, numeracy, life skills and vocational training, all woven into creative projects that actively involve children and their communities.

She also founded the Misaal Mumbai project—India’s first large-scale slum transformation initiative—which saw more than 155,000 homes painted while also improving sanitation, waterproofing and hygiene awareness through community workshops.