World’s largest handwritten Quran on display in Makkah museum

The display is a magnified reproduction of a historic Quran dating back to the 16th century CE, which measures 45 by 30 centimetres.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2026 9:31 pm IST
The Quran displayed at Hira Cultural District, Makkah (Image: Saudi Press Agency)
The Quran displayed at Hira Cultural District, Makkah (Image: Saudi Press Agency)

A magnificent handwritten copy of the Holy Quran measuring 312 by 220 centimetres and comprising 700 pages, which is recognised as the world’s largest Quran by the Guinness World Records, is being displayed at The Holy Quran Museum at the Hira Cultural District, Makkah.

The display is a magnified reproduction of a historic Quran dating back to the 16th century CE, which measures 45 by 30 centimetres, Saudi Press Agency reported.

While most of the original copy is written in Thuluth script, Surah Al-Fatiha has been penned in Naskh. The manuscript, while featuring unique Arabic calligraphy, also showcases the art of gilding and bookbinding along with intricate decorations, sun-shaped motifs on the opening folio, and elaborately designed frontispiece and title pages.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The original manuscript, endowed as a waqf in 1883 CE, is currently preserved at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th February 2026 9:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button