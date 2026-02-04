World’s largest handwritten Quran on display in Makkah museum

A magnificent handwritten copy of the Holy Quran measuring 312 by 220 centimetres and comprising 700 pages, which is recognised as the world’s largest Quran by the Guinness World Records, is being displayed at The Holy Quran Museum at the Hira Cultural District, Makkah.

The display is a magnified reproduction of a historic Quran dating back to the 16th century CE, which measures 45 by 30 centimetres, Saudi Press Agency reported.

While most of the original copy is written in Thuluth script, Surah Al-Fatiha has been penned in Naskh. The manuscript, while featuring unique Arabic calligraphy, also showcases the art of gilding and bookbinding along with intricate decorations, sun-shaped motifs on the opening folio, and elaborately designed frontispiece and title pages.

The original manuscript, endowed as a waqf in 1883 CE, is currently preserved at the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries.