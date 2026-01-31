Iraqi calligrapher completes hand written Quran in six years

Istanbul: Iraqi calligrapher Ali Zaman gazes with pride at his masterpiece, a colossal, handwritten manuscript of the Quran that has taken six years of craft and devotion to complete.

The finished work consists of 302 double-sided scrolls, each measuring 4 metres (13 feet) in length and 1.5 metres in width. The sheets, resembling heavy parchment, were custom-made for Zaman with a blend of traditional materials including eggs, corn starch and alum.

“Anytime I think of this Quran … it gives me a very nice feeling that the mighty God gave me the life to be able to finish this thing and complete it. I feel very proud,” the 54-year-old told The Associated Press at a mosque in Istanbul where the manuscript is kept.

Islamic calligraphy is regarded as one of the most valued artistic traditions in the Muslim world. The art form served to preserve and embellish Islam’s holy book and was later also used to adorn mosques, palaces and manuscripts.

In Turkiye, it flourished during the Ottoman era when the art was supported by the state, and calligraphers developed distinctive styles.

Today, Istanbul is considered an important centre for art, known as “hat” in Turkish.

Art expert Umit Coskunsu says that because of the Islamic tradition’s restrictions on depicting figures, calligraphy became a central form of artistic expression. He describes “hat” as a form of worship.

“The art of hat is not just calligraphy, it is seen as a means of worshipping God and coming closer to Him,” Coskunsu said.

Zaman was born in Ranya, a town in Sulaymaniyah governorate, in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

He moved his family to Istanbul in 2017 to pursue his Quran project and to hone his craft because, he says, the art of calligraphy is more valued in Turkiye than in his home country.

Zaman says he developed an interest in Islamic calligraphy around the age of 12 when he was first exposed to it in Iraq.

“The art of calligraphy was very attractive to me… I felt that I could find my soul in it,” he said.

Each sheet of the manuscript was entirely handwritten. Zaman says he laboured from dawn to dusk over a period of six years in a small room reserved for him at the Mihrimah Sultan Mosque in Istanbul.

The manuscript is being touted as the world’s largest, though it has not received that recognition officially. According to Guinness World Records, the largest printed Quran was achieved by the Holy Quran Museum in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in March 2025.

Zaman’s son remembers long absences while his father worked on the project.

“We only saw him when we would bring him food or when he came home at night to sleep,” said Rekar Zaman. “Thank God, we see more of him now.”

The manuscript is stored in stacked scrolls and covered for protection from dust and moisture at the mosque where he created it.

His ultimate wish is for it to go to a buyer who can put it on public display.

“I want for this Quran to be in a country — in a museum, or in a place that is special for calligraphy — where it can be appreciated and valued,” Zaman said.