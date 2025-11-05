Indian tech manager shares hatred received over H-1B visa status

An Indian tech manager working in the United States on an H-1B visa wrote on an anonymous networking platform, Blind, describing the hatred Indians are facing in the tech field.

The user stated that they felt they were judged and hated, mostly over petty stereotypes that are attached to Indians working in the US.

“I came to the US on an H1B, worked my way up from L5 to L7. I’ve always treated my teammates fairly. I mentored people from all backgrounds, hired whoever was best, never cared about race or caste or any of that,” the anonymous user wrote.

The manager stated that even though he helped and mentored employees from all backgrounds, without prejudice, he still faced online accusations that recently gained prominence.

“I see so much anger toward Indians in tech. Online, people say we only hire our own, or that we bring the caste system here. It breaks me because I’ve spent my whole career trying to do the opposite.”

In the now viral post, he said how he felt isolated since the remarks started getting concentrated.

“I moved to the US to belong, but still feel like I live in India as my social circle is mostly Indians. Guess I was too naive? I hate to think that though. I don’t know when being Indian in tech turned into something people resent.”

The post quickly gained traction, prompting a mix of reactions, including one user who wrote, “Ignore. Most of the online hate is manufactured by bots. If you see that translating into the real World, that’s when you need to worry.”

Another comment said, “I would never work for a H1B manager. They will never stand up for you and throw you under the bus to protect their job and status. You might be a good one but I can’t take that chance. Incentives are too perverse. I’ve never seen a H1B manager who wasn’t completely docile and a slavish.”

Introduced in 1990, the H-1B visa is a temporary US work permit allowing companies to hire foreign professionals with specialised skills.