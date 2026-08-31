Indian toddler dies after falling into bathtub in Bahrain

Procedures under way to repatriate the child’s body to Kerala.

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Smiling toddler making peace signs with both hands, wearing a navy T-shirt, indoors near a glass door.
Three-year-old Dhyan Surya. Photo: Instagram

Manama: In a tragic accident, a three-year-old Indian boy died after falling into a water-filled bathtub at his family’s home in Bahrain, according to media reports.

The child was identified as Dhyan Surya, the only son of Megha, also known as Alphonsa Jose, from Pala in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

Dhyan had arrived in Bahrain four days earlier to celebrate Onam with his mother. Megha, a businesswoman and long-time Indian expat in Bahrain, had kept him with relatives in Kerala due to her work commitments.

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The accident occurred while Megha was working in the kitchen. Dhyan reportedly woke up, went to the bathroom and fell into the bathtub, which had been filled with water.

He was rushed to Salmaniya Medical Complex, but doctors were unable to save him.

Procedures to repatriate the child’s body to Kerala are under way.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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