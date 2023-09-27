Indian trio shoots gold in women’s 25m pistol event

The Chinese bagged the silver medal with 1756, while the shooters from South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1742.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th September 2023 10:00 am IST
India's Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan win gold in the Women's 25-metre Pistol team event.
India's Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan win gold in the Women's 25-metre Pistol team event- X

Hangzhou: The Indian triumvirate of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Manu, Esha and Rhythm totalled 1759 to finish on top of the podium and help the country clinch its fourth gold medal in the ongoing sporting extravaganza.

Also Read
Asian Games: India wins gold in equestrian team dressage, breaks 41-yr-old jinx

The sensational Manu also topped the qualification after finishing the last rapid-fire series with 98.

MS Education Academy

The Chinese bagged the silver medal with 1756, while the shooters from South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1742.

They claimed the top prize minutes after another trio of Indian shooters dished out an excellent performance to win a silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position event.

Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra combined to shoot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.

Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively, while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.

Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th September 2023 10:00 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button