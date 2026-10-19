Indian Umrah pilgrims urged to check alternative Saudi flights

Indian Umrah pilgrims affected by ongoing flight disruptions in Saudi Arabia have been advised to explore alternative travel options after major Indian airlines extended the suspension of services to and from the Kingdom.

In a post on X on Sunday, October 18, the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah said Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo had extended the suspension of their services to and from Saudi Arabia until October 24. Akasa Air extended its suspension until October 27.

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The CGI said airports in Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam remained operational, although some flight disruptions continued.

IMPORTANT UPDATE/ADVISORY (18 OCTOBER 2026 @ 2000 HRS LT)



➡️ In continuation of earlier advisories, the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, wishes to share the following updates for Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, affected by the ongoing flight disruptions.



➡️… — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) October 18, 2026

Alternative flights for Indian Umrah pilgrims

According to the CGI, alternative flight options remained available through other airlines. Saudia operates scheduled services to India from Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam.

Flynas offers services from Dammam to Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow, subject to schedules and availability. Flyadeal also operates flights from Dammam to Mumbai, depending on schedules and availability.

Other international connections, including possible travel through the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, may also be considered, subject to applicable visa and entry requirements.

The CGI urged travel agents, tour operators and Umrah service providers to explore alternative flight arrangements for pilgrims under their care and facilitate their earliest possible return to India. They were also asked to remain in regular contact with affected pilgrims and coordinate with the consulate where necessary.

Also Read Air India, AI Express extend Saudi flight suspension till Oct 24

Indian Embassy in Riyadh issues safety advisory

In a separate advisory, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Riyadh’s international airport remained closed to flight operations, while airports in Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam remained operational despite some disruptions.

The embassy advised Indian nationals to follow safety precautions amid the prevailing situation. In the event of an aerial attack, people were instructed to move immediately to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows.

It also advised Indian nationals to refrain from filming, publishing or sharing information, photographs or videos related to ongoing events.

Those planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, were advised to account for possible flight disruptions and extended stays when making their travel arrangements.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄/𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝟏𝟖 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔, 𝟏𝟔𝟑𝟎 𝐡𝐫𝐬



➡️ The Indian Community in Saudi Arabia is advised to take due precautions under the prevailing situation. In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building… pic.twitter.com/yOsHTdzocJ — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 18, 2026

Assistance for affected Indian nationals

The CGI said it continued to coordinate with local authorities, airlines, travel operators and Indian community volunteers to address difficulties faced by affected Indian nationals, including facilitating access to essential medicines, food and other necessary assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said its officials continued to visit hospitals where injured Indian nationals were receiving treatment and remained in contact with their families to provide assistance.

Indian nationals can contact the following control rooms for consular support.

Jeddah Control Room: Telephone: +966-12-2614093 or +966-556122301; toll-free: 800-244-0003 (within Saudi Arabia); WhatsApp: +966-536209704; email: pbskcgi@gmail.com.

Riyadh Control Room: Telephone: +966-11-4884697 or +966-11-4884698; toll-free: 800-2471234 (within Saudi Arabia); WhatsApp: +966-536216082; email: cr.riyadh@mea.gov.in.