Indian visitor stranded for months in UAE repatriated

A 49-year-old Indian national, who was stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after his documents and other belongings were allegedly stolen, has been repatriated to India with the help of local social workers.

Muhsin, who hails from Thrissur district of the south Indian state of Kerala, had arrived in Emirates on a visit visa in March 2023. Soon after, he claimed that he had lost his bag containing his passport and other credentials.

Following the incident, the Indian visitor failed to change his visa status and accumulated overstay fines. He claimed that he had ‘lost everything’ and did not have the means to fly back to India.

Muhsin was unable to pay rent due to which he was asked to leave his accommodation. Social workers found him in a park, and after getting aware of his situation, offered help to him.

According to the Khaleej Times reports, CEO of Yab Legal Services Salam Pappinissery, social workers Siyaf Mattanchery, Rahima Shaneed, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman workers from the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) teamed up to help Muhsin.

Authorities in the UAE issue advisories routinely, advising visitors to ensure they don’t overstay in the country. If their visit visa expires, they have to either get a fresh one or get a residency.

His overstay fines were forgiven by the authorities, according to the social workers. Then, they assisted him in obtaining an outpass and a police clearance certificate from the Indian Consulate in Dubai. To ensure his departure from the nation, they obtained the necessary documentation from Al Aweer.

Recently, the UAE standardised sanctions for overstaying. The new regulations set the daily charge for overstaying a visit, tourist, or residency visa at Dh50.