Indian woman who quit Dubai wins Rs 2Cr in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: A 34-year-old Indian woman who left Dubai after struggling with the cost of living has won the grand prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,22,38,362) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner of the draw, Varsha Gunda— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

After hearing about Big Ticket via social media, Varsha decided to start buying tickets and has been doing so with her husband for more than three years.

While her husband currently lives and works in the UAE, Varsha had moved back to India from the UAE a couple of years ago.

When Big Ticket representatives first contacted her, she was in the UAE on a visit but missed the call out of the blue. Two days later, her husband reached out to the Big Ticket team via email after learning via social media that his wife had won.

Varsha is yet to decide how she will spend her prize money.

She still stands a chance to take home the 30 million Dirham prize on December 3.

Big Ticket customers who purchase lottery tickets during the month of November are automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw in which one winner will receive a cash prize of 1 million Dirham each week.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand a chance to win the grand prize of 30 million Dirham on December 3.

Big Ticket fans have until November 30 to make purchases online or by visiting store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.