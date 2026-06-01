Indian worker appeals for help after workplace abuse in Oman

Amaravati: An Indian worker from Andhra Pradesh has sought urgent assistance after alleging that he was subjected to workplace abuse and mistreatment while employed in Oman.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Peluri Hemanth Kumar, a resident of Visakhapatnam, said he travelled to Oman in January 2026 after securing employment through a recruitment agent who promised him a waiter position at a restaurant.

Kumar said the job offer he accepted differed significantly from the work he encountered upon arrival. Instead of being placed in the role described during recruitment, he claimed he was assigned to a food outlet where he was required to perform duties under demanding conditions.

Passport retained, health deteriorated

According to Kumar, his passport was retained by the employer shortly after he joined the company. He said repeated attempts to regain possession of the document were unsuccessful.

The worker further claimed that he was required to work extended shifts and faced conditions that adversely affected his physical well-being. He said his health deteriorated during his employment and that requests for medical assistance did not result in adequate support.

Claims of abuse at workplace

Kumar also alleged that he was instructed to carry out tasks unrelated to the position for which he had been recruited. When he questioned the additional responsibilities, he claimed he was subjected to physical abuse.

In an effort to leave the company, Kumar submitted his resignation in February. However, he said the process was repeatedly delayed, preventing him from ending his employment as planned.

Labour complaint filed

After failing to resolve the matter directly with the employer, Kumar lodged a complaint with Oman’s Ministry of Labour. He said the dispute remains pending and that he continues to face uncertainty while seeking redress through official channels.

The worker further claimed that he was asked to leave company-provided accommodation before receiving his outstanding wages.

Appeal for intervention

Kumar later approached the Indian Embassy in Muscat for assistance. While he received guidance and support, he said he remains concerned about the outcome of his labour case and his ability to recover his dues.

He has appealed to authorities for intervention in securing his pending salary, recovering his passport and ensuring a fair resolution to the dispute.