Indian worker returns from Saudi Arabia after serious site fall

Hyderabad: An Indian worker from Tamil Nadu, who suffered severe head, neck and shoulder injuries after falling from the second floor of a building site in Saudi Arabia, returned to Kerala on Friday, August 14, after three months of treatment.

Shiju, a diploma holder in mechanical engineering from Kulasekaram town in Kanyakumari district, was working in electrical-related jobs in Saudi Arabia. He is married and has a one-year-old child.

Following the accident three months ago, Shiju underwent treatment at Al Mouwasat Hospital and remained bedridden. His condition later improved, and he began moving around with the help of a wheelchair.

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Indian Embassy volunteer Manikkuttan, along with Manju Manikkuttan and members of Saihat Tamil Friends, supported him during his recovery and helped arrange his return to India.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh’s welfare department was approached for assistance, with Consular official Shabir agreeing to extend support. Shiju’s family in India covered the expenses related to his repatriation.

Vikraman, an Indian volunteer from AlHasa, coordinated a medical nurse escort from India. A medical ambulance was also arranged in Dammam, while SriLankan Airlines approved wheelchair travel with a medical nurse escort.

The hospital bill was also waived after Manikkuttan approached the hospital authorities and explained Shiju’s circumstances. The HR manager of Al Mouwasat Hospital agreed to waive the bill, according to the organisers.

Shiju travelled to India on SriLankan Airlines on Thursday, August 13, accompanied by medical nurse Alwin. He arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Friday morning, where a medical team and ambulance arranged through Shalom Hospital received him.

He was subsequently taken to KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for further treatment.

The repatriation involved support from the Indian Embassy, Saudi authorities, Al Mouwasat Hospital, SriLankan Airlines, Shiju’s Saudi sponsor and volunteers in Saudi Arabia and India.

The organisers expressed gratitude to those who assisted in Shiju’s repatriation, including Indian Embassy officials, his Saudi sponsor, his sister who coordinated arrangements from India, TANSWA leader G Selva Kumar, Indian humanitarian social worker Suresh Barathy, Vikraman and members of Saihat Tamil Friends.