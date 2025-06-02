Indian YouTuber uses sexual, misogynist remarks against Turkish women; detained

An Indian YouTuber has reportedly been detained in Turkey after his vulgar and misogynist comments against local women went viral on social media platforms.

Malik SD Khan, who runs a YouTube channel called Malik Swashbuckler and an Instagram page called malikswashbuckler, made a video with a Turkish woman where he speaks in Hindi in a sexually suggestive tone.

The Turkish woman, unable to understand Khan’s language, smiles throughout the video. At one point, he refers to her as ‘maal‘, a derogatory term used against women. He also says, “I cannot hold myself. I feel like holding her tight. But for that, I need to wait till night. I need to make you drunk, and then only I can do what I want.”

In another video, Khan is seen with a different Turkish woman. They enter a store that displays flags of various countries. When Khan asks the shopkeeper about the Indian flag, the shopkeeper replies negatively. After that Khan can be heard suggesting he would rape the shopkeeper’s sister.

Khan’s videos were flagged by the Turkish social media, causing massive outrage.

According to a report by Turkiye Today, Turkish authorities detained the Indian YouTuber last week in connection with the offensive videos. However, there has been no official statement from the police.

Social media slams Indian YouTuber

Khan’s videos did not go down well with the internet community, who slammed the YouTuber for his sexually charged language. Many shared his videos, stating that people like him bring shame to India abroad.

One X user wrote, “This piece of shit must be taught a good lesson there in the prison room so that next time he wont dare to pass derogatory comments about any women. What a shame he has bought to all the Indians.”

Indian YouTuber apologises

Meanwhile, Khan has deleted the videos from his YouTube channel. He also issued an apology on his Instagram page. I apologise with all my heart. It was never my intention to offend or upset anyone. If my words or actions have hurt anyone, please know that it was completely unintentional. It truly pains me to know that I have upset people. I have questioned myself, and I promise to be much more careful from now on. With respect and love, I truly, sincerely apologise,” Malik shared the note in Turkish.