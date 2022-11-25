‘Indians following Mao, Marx their illegitimate children’: Ramdev

Jaipur: Yoga expert Ramdev on Friday called the Indian followers of Mao Zedong and Karl Marx their “illegitimate children”, adding Indians have blood relation with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and sages.

He made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration of the 68th National Convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Jaipur.

“We Indians have a blood relation with Shri Ram and Shri Krishna… we are the children of sages, learned people, great and mighty people.

“With the glory of the past, and the bravery of the present, India should lead the whole world in all fields in the coming times, and this great responsibility should be taken by the ABVP,” he added.

Ramdev further said: “We have many challenges before us. Many disciples of Marx and Mao roam around in India. Are they related by blood? They are illegitimate children. But our blood relation is with Lord Shri Ram, Krishna, Vivekananda, and sages.

“Born in India, the so-called communists who taught the lessons of communism and secularism should go to Xi Jinping (Chinese President) once… if you want to see more socialism, then go to Kim Jong-un (North Korean leader). They will get to know each other… I am answering logically. Intellectually sick are intellectually bankrupt in the name of socialism and communism,” Ramdev added.

He also said that he never thought that he would become the “world’s greatest yoga teacher”.

“For the first time in the history of the stock market, a monk (referring to self) went and rang the bell there. The market price of one of our company’s shares, which was listed at Rs 650 has now gone up to Rs 1,400-1,500. Today, we have captured the market of Rs 40,000 crore. You all have to make efforts for being vocal for local,” Ramdev said.

Targetting the foreign companies, Ramdev said: “Their birds may fly away any time. We have a vision to get 5 companies listed in the coming 5 years and to achieve the potential of Rs 5 lakh crore and use them for the welfare of India.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, ABVP national president Chhagan Bhai Patel said: “Students from every educational branch of the country have come here for this session. Our membership has increased one and a half times more. Workers from every part of the nation have joined us, be it from the northeast, Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh.”

ABVP general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said: “Once again, ABVP has created a world record of being the world’s largest student organisation. This year, ABVP has touched 45,46,845 membership November 11, 2022 which is one and a half times higher as compared to last year (33 lakh) Thus ABVP is breaking its own record.”