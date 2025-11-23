Indians lead Dubai property investments, Damac reveals

Dubai: Damac Properties views India as one of its most important international markets and is committed to deepening its presence through partnerships and collaborations, said the Dubai-based real estate company, which roped in Bollywood duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as brand ambassadors for its latest project.

The company’s focus remains on strengthening engagement with the Indian market through strategic outreach, investor education, and long-term relationships, Damac Properties Managing Director Amira Sajwani said in an interaction here.

The realty company has roped in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as brand ambassadors for its latest project, DAMAC Island 2. The master community-based realty project has around 2,500 units, inspired by the world’s scenic island destinations like the Bahamas, Maui, Mauritius, and Tahiti.

The project comprises six-bedroom luxury villas, five-bedroom twin villas, five-bedroom townhouses, and four-bedroom townhouses, priced starting from AED 2.7 million (around Rs 6.5 crore).

According to company officials, Indian investors have been major buyers of Damac properties. In 2024, Indians emerged as the largest buyers of its projects.

Dubai real estate continues to offer returns that are significantly stronger than many traditional Indian investment avenues, Sajwani said when asked about the trend of Indians emerging as major buyers of Dubai properties.

Projects offer attractive rental yields, often ranging between 6-8 per cent, which is notably higher than yields in major Indian cities, she said further.

The Damac group is also offering flexible and staggered payment plans that align with financial planning cycles in India to attract Indian buyers, Sajwani added.

On the naming of Ranveer Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassadors, along with singer and composer Majid al Mohandis, Sajwani said, “The reason we went with these three is that we have a huge following from both the Asian and Arab markets. So, we wanted to choose brand ambassadors that really represented both sides of our demand”.