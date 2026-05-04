India’s air traffic dips in April amid disruptions due to Middle East crisis

New Delhi: India’s air traffic registered a sequential slowdown in April compared to March for both domestic and international passengers, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The downturn comes in the backdrop of the Middle East conflict which led to sharp decline in international flights.

Domestic air traffic stood at 140.8 lakh passengers, which represents a 4 per cent drop (year-on-year) as well as month-on-month. International traffic saw a sharper decline of 20 per cent in April compared to March as the number of air passengers fell to 28.3 lakh passengers.

Meanwhile, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced full resumption of normal air navigation operations within the UAE airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures on Saturday. Consequently, Indian and the UAE carriers have started operating more flights from the UAE to various destinations in India, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The overall flight situation in the Middle East continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India.

Flights continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to various destinations in India. Qatar airspace is partially open. Air India, Air India Express, Indigo and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Qatar to various destinations in India.

Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating flights from Kuwait to India. Similarly, Bahrain airspace is open. Air India Express, Indigo and Gulf Air are operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India.

Iraq airspace is open for limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.

Iran airspace is also partially open for cargo and chartered flights. The Ministry has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those already there to leave via land border routes, with our Embassy’s support. So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of 2,504 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes, the statement said.

Israel airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India, the statement said.