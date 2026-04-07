India’s e-commerce market to hit USD 250 bn by 2030, driven by Gen Z: Report

New Delhi: India’s e-commerce market is projected to nearly triple to USD 250 billion by 2030, up from the current USD 90 billion, driven by a surge in Gen Z shoppers, the rapid expansion of quick commerce, and artificial intelligence, according to a joint report by Google and Deloitte released on Tuesday, April 7.

The report, titled ‘The USD 250 Billion Commerce Frontier’, states that the Indian digital economy will see the entry of 150 million new shoppers by the end of the decade.

A massive 220-million-strong cohort of Gen Z consumers is expected to command 45 per cent of total online spending, shifting the market toward digital-led discovery and hyper-personalised shopping.

Quick commerce, currently a largely urban phenomenon, is forecast to mature into a USD 50-billion powerhouse. The shopper base for quick commerce is projected to double to 70 million, with Tier-2 cities and beyond driving 30 per cent of the market.

Notably, non-food categories such as beauty, fashion, and electronics will command 45 per cent of total quick commerce spends by 2030, creating a USD 10-billion opportunity for vertical specialists.

The creator economy will also play a pivotal role, with content creators expected to influence 30 per cent of total retail spend by 2030. The report noted that one in 10 online purchases will be directly attributable to a creator storefront. Live commerce alone is set to become a USD 8-billion sector.

“This is a pivotal moment for Indian commerce driven by a fundamental shift in how India shops. Consumers today demand experiences inspired by storytelling, powered by AI and immersive technologies, and anchored by instant fulfillment,” said Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director, Connected Consumer Commerce, Google India.

Artificial Intelligence will act as a force multiplier, potentially driving a 30-35 per cent boost in retail profitability through hyper-personalisation and operational efficiency.

Anand Ramanathan, Partner & Consumer Industry Leader, South Asia, Deloitte, said the landscape is moving from mass marketing to an era of “algorithmic intimacy”.

“A new cohort of digital-first consumers, led by Gen Z, is driving this shift, valuing authenticity alongside speed and relevance. This is accelerating the rise of generative commerce, where consumers can describe a need and AI curates or even creates solutions instantly,” Ramanathan said.