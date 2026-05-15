India’s exports to China rise 27 pc in Apr; imports up 20.85 pc

New Delhi: India’s exports to China increased by 27 per cent in April, while imports from the neighbouring country rose 20.85 per cent, according to the government data.

While exports increased to USD 1.77 billion in April 2026 from USD 1.39 billion in April 2025, imports rose to USD 11.97 billion in April 2026 from USD 9.90 billion in the year-ago month, the data showed.

The trade deficit stood at USD 10.2 billion as against USD 8.51 billion in April 2025.

China has overtaken the US to emerge as India’s largest trading partner in 2025-26, with bilateral trade reaching USD 151.1 billion, while the country’s trade deficit with Beijing widened to USD 112.16 billion during the period.

The US was India’s largest trading partner for four consecutive years till 2024-25.

India’s exports to the US grew 1.14 per cent to USD 8.47 billion during the month under review from USD 8.38 billion in April 2025. Imports from America, however, dipped 4.67 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.27 billion.

Significant jump in the country’s merchandise exports to Singapore, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Bangladesh have helped to clock 5-month high growth of 13.48 pc in April.

Exports to Singapore jumped 179.18 per cent to USD 3.19 billion, to Tanzania by 157.63 per cent to USD 1.29 billion, and Sri Lanka by 214.65 per cent to USD 1.02 billion in April.

However, exports to the Netherlands and France registered negative growth last fiscal year.

On the other hand, imports from Russia, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Germany, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Switzerland.

Imports from Oman surged 246.42 per cent to USD 1.48 billion, 315.56 per cent from Peru to USD 1.26 billion.

India’s inbound shipments from Taiwan, Brazil, and Nigeria rose by over 100 per cent.