Hyderabad: Indian cinema has travelled a long way from the era of single screen theatres. As film budgets and audience expectations continue to grow, filmmakers are choosing better technologies, larger formats, and more immersive viewing standards.

Multiplexes have become the new norm, and advanced projection systems such as IMAX, Epic, and Dolby Cinema are redefining how movies are experienced.

India’s First Dolby Cinema Arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is now preparing to welcome India’s first Dolby Cinema screen. Dolby Laboratories recently confirmed six Dolby Cinema installations in the country, and one of the most significant among them will be at Allu Cineplex in Kokapet.

The Allu family, who previously launched Allu Studios and the successful AAA Cinemas, is expanding next with Allu Cineplex. This new multiplex will open by Sankranthi 2026 and will introduce Hyderabad’s first Dolby Cinema experience.

Dolby Cinema uses Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in a specially engineered blacked out auditorium, producing unmatched contrast, depth, and sound clarity.

Allu Cineplex will feature a 75 foot wide screen, making it the largest Dolby Cinema screen in the world. It is even larger than India’s biggest digital IMAX screens. The DCI Flat 1.85 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and Dolby 3D, combined with studio grade Dolby Atmos and world class acoustics, promises a viewing experience that feels beyond imagination.

India currently has 34 IMAX screens, yet the Telugu states still do not have even one. This is surprising because Telugu audiences consistently deliver some of the biggest box office numbers and unmatched theatre energy. The demand for premium formats is higher than ever.

Hyderabad’s Dolby Cinema is expected to open with “Avatar 3: Fire and Ash,” giving audiences a premium global format never experienced in India before.