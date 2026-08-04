India’s first industry-academia nuclear programme launched

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), in collaboration with Crimson Energy Experts Pvt. Ltd. (CEEPL), on Monday inaugurated ANUGYAN – Nuclear Technology Orientation Programme (NTOP), India’s first industry–academia programme dedicated to preparing engineers and industry professionals for the country’s rapidly expanding civil nuclear energy sector.

Designed as a three-month fully residential programme, ANUGYAN bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world industrial execution by combining IIT Hyderabad’s academic excellence with the expertise of nuclear professionals from Crimson Energy Experts, IITH said in a release.

The programme aims to create highly skilled professionals capable of supporting India‘s growing nuclear energy ecosystem through advanced technical education and practical industry exposure.

With India opening civil nuclear energy to greater private participation and targeting an expansion of its nuclear power generation capacity from approximately 8.8 GWe to 100 GWe by 2047, ANUGYAN has been conceptualised to address the growing demand for specialised engineering talent.

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The curriculum covers reactor physics, thermal hydraulics, radiation shielding, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), nuclear safety, quality assurance, engineering design, AERB regulatory compliance, and generic simulator-based training, providing participants with comprehensive exposure to modern nuclear engineering practices, the release said.

The programme also creates opportunities for engineering graduates, working professionals, PSU executives, EPC contractors and industrial equipment manufacturers to develop specialised capabilities for contributing to the country’s emerging nuclear supply chain, it said.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a joint certification from IIT Hyderabad and Crimson Energy Experts Pvt. Ltd.

The launch of ANUGYAN also builds upon the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between IIT Hyderabad, Dassault Systèmes and Crimson Energy Experts during Bharat Innovate 2026 in Nice, France, to establish the Centre of Design Excellence in Nuclear Engineering (CODENE), it said.

The proposed centre will create a state-of-the-art ecosystem for advanced nuclear engineering design, digital simulation and collaborative research, further strengthening India’s indigenous capabilities in nuclear technologies, it said.

“The launch of ANUGYAN reflects IIT Hyderabad’s commitment to developing future-ready talent aligned with India’s strategic priorities. As the nation accelerates its clean energy transition and expands its civil nuclear programme, building a highly skilled workforce becomes increasingly important,” said B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad.

Through the unique industry–academia partnership, IITH is combining academic excellence with decades of industrial expertise to prepare engineers capable of driving innovation, ensuring safety, and contributing meaningfully to India’s long-term energy security and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

“Nuclear technology execution demands strict compliance, quality assurance and specialised engineering design. Through ANUGYAN, our aim is to train engineers who can navigate AERB (Atomic Energy Regulatory Board) regulations, optimise equipment design and deliver high-reliability execution for next-generation nuclear deployments, including Small Modular Reactors and floating nuclear power plants,” said Cmde R. D. Mane (Retd.), President – Nuclear Division, Crimson Energy Experts Pvt. Ltd.

The inaugural batch of ANUGYAN commenced on Monday with participants drawn from engineering institutions, public sector organizations and industries across the country.